...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to near 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon. Minimum
relative humidity values in the mid teens to near 30 percent are
also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger rating
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for
Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Old perscriptions could be turned in for tasty doughnuts and a hot cup of coffee on a chilly April 30 morning at the Minong Police Station during Donuts for Drugs. Pictured serving doughnuts and coffee are, L-R, Warren Tuttle, James Kuffel, Emily Adrihan, John Adrihan, Mikaela Stock and Erik Gulbrandsen. The program was also going on at the same time in Solon Springs.
MINONG – While the pandemic has caused a lot of upheaval for many, it did force the local drug prevention coalition, Northern Lakes Coalition, to rethink how to do things.
In short, the pandemic did raise the level of creativity and ideas from the group. One such idea was “Donuts for Drugs,” where free doughnuts were offered in exchange for prescription drugs at the take-back event in April 2021. What started out as kind of a joke and a play on the stereotype of officers and their affinity for doughnuts turned into a fun idea. Sixteen youth showed up to volunteer and, of course, eat doughnuts. Doughnuts were donated, the event was outside and socially distanced, so all went well. Nine pounds of old drugs were collected and properly disposed of.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.