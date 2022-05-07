Take-back

Old perscriptions could be turned in for tasty doughnuts and a hot cup of coffee on a chilly April 30 morning at the Minong Police Station during Donuts for Drugs. Pictured serving doughnuts and coffee are, L-R, Warren Tuttle, James Kuffel, Emily Adrihan, John Adrihan, Mikaela Stock and Erik Gulbrandsen. The program was also going on at the same time in Solon Springs.

 Bill Thornley

MINONG – While the pandemic has caused a lot of upheaval for many, it did force the local drug prevention coalition, Northern Lakes Coalition, to rethink how to do things.

In short, the pandemic did raise the level of creativity and ideas from the group. One such idea was “Donuts for Drugs,” where free doughnuts were offered in exchange for prescription drugs at the take-back event in April 2021. What started out as kind of a joke and a play on the stereotype of officers and their affinity for doughnuts turned into a fun idea. Sixteen youth showed up to volunteer and, of course, eat doughnuts. Doughnuts were donated, the event was outside and socially distanced, so all went well. Nine pounds of old drugs were collected and properly disposed of.

