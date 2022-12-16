The annual Christmas Fund has three collection sites for donated presents for local families. They are the Shell Lake State Bank Spooner branch, the Spooner Advocate and Indianhead Credit Union. Shown at the bank with many gifts are employees Linda Okonek (R) and Cassie Feiertag. Their faces show the joy and satisfaction of giving at this time of year, and they thank everyone for their help.
The Kwik Trip service station in Spooner is also collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmastime drive. Shown entering a bill is Teresa Little, a Kwik Trip employee. The store appreciates the company helping the needs of people besides their regular service.
Bingo night at Tony’s Riverside was held by the Spooner-Trego Lions Club. It was a winter fundraiser for the many projects the club sponsors during the year. Shown selling raffle prize tickets for the club are Lisa Woitel (R) and Jennifer Corbin. Many people enjoyed an evening of bingo, various games and fun.
Bob Wanek
Bob Wanek
