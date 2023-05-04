Shell Lake’s 2023 Prom Court took the stage at the Barronett Community Center April 29. Front row, L-R — Katie Green, Cali Forrest, Kaylee Keenan, Josie Malmin (queen), Mark Skluzacek (king), Brielle Anderson (black dress), Raegan Tims. Back row, L-R — Lucus Jacobson, Donavan Balts, Max Elliott, Aaden Jensen, Candace Skattebo (wearing green dress), Isaiah McKelton and Evan Fisher.
This group of Shell Lake students looked to be having a great time at the 2023 Prom. Pictured L-R, front row — Kylee Dahlstrom, Tanner Bandoli, Cole Dolan and Hannah Foust. Back row — Aiden Smith, Claire Petry (hidden), Katlyn Imrick and (hidden) Mason Iorns.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Happy together at Prom were couple Rebecca Uchytil and Zeke Belden.
Bill Thornley
Slow dances were made for proms! Enjoying a few close moments were Clara Sched and Isaac Organ.
Bill Thornley
Having a great time dancing the night away at the 2023 Shell Lake Prom were Tristan Ozee and Iris Mensen.
Bill Thornley
Jimmy Melton and Maddie Melton had a nice time dancing at the Shell Lake Prom.
Bill Thornley
Enjoying the Shell Lake Prom in the glow of a blue light were Mason Nasberger and Tala Matrious.
