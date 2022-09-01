Notley Lewis adopted Almond, one of the kittens from the Washburn County Area Humane Society's (WCAHS) Morning with Cats and Coffee event Saturday, Aug. 27, at the site of the new Alley Cats coffee shop in Spooner on Highway 63 south. WCAHS Marketing Director Abby Johnson said all the society's staff are fans of the shop, and the owner like the idea of hosting this event. It was also a chance for the community to learn more about the Humane Society and meet staff. Johnson predicted most of the kittens would be adopted or fostered by noon that day, and the volunteers did have to run back to the shelter to bring in more.
Humane Society volunteer Madi Teegarden enjoyed letting children and adults alike pet the kittens Saturday morning.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Young Rose enjoyed the breezy day with Pan the kitten, one of the cats up for adoption at the Humane Society Morning with Coffee at the new Alley Cats location in Spooner.
Regan Kohler
Children had a chance to hold and pet the kittens Saturday morning, and many families left with a new pet or kittens to foster.
