First Dollar

Danielle Wozny (owner), Lisa Olson (board member) and Dana Wozny (owner)

 Chamber Director Lauren Seifert

SPOONER — Last Thursday, March 9, the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce presented owners of Crystal Harbor & Healing, Danielle and Dana Wozny, with their First Dollar certificate.

Danielle and Dana created Crystal Harbor & Healing to provide the community and visitors with the tools and knowledge to begin or assist individuals on their healing journeys. They encourage and support self-healing as well as offering intuitive energy healing with Reiki. Their goal is to empower everyone to incorporate healing practices and crystals into their everyday lives. Danielle and Dana are passionate about expanding their own knowledge and consciousness and share that with others while providing exceptional customer service and sourcing quality crystals, minerals and fossils. Stop in and see them at 410 N. River St. under the bowling alley.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments