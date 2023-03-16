...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Danielle Wozny (owner), Lisa Olson (board member) and Dana Wozny (owner)
SPOONER — Last Thursday, March 9, the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce presented owners of Crystal Harbor & Healing, Danielle and Dana Wozny, with their First Dollar certificate.
Danielle and Dana created Crystal Harbor & Healing to provide the community and visitors with the tools and knowledge to begin or assist individuals on their healing journeys. They encourage and support self-healing as well as offering intuitive energy healing with Reiki. Their goal is to empower everyone to incorporate healing practices and crystals into their everyday lives. Danielle and Dana are passionate about expanding their own knowledge and consciousness and share that with others while providing exceptional customer service and sourcing quality crystals, minerals and fossils. Stop in and see them at 410 N. River St. under the bowling alley.
