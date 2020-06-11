SPOONER– “It’s good to see many things reopen and see some of the things getting back to somewhat normal – it’s maybe a new normal, but it’s nice to see people moving around and a little traffic on the streets,” Mayor Gary Cuskey said at the regular city council meeting on June 2 during his mayoral comments.
COVID-19 figured prominently in a couple of issues at the meeting, including requests to use the city parks and ballfields, which so far remain closed.
All of the council members and most of the small number of audience members wore masks due to COVID-19 guidelines. The meeting was open to the public in-person with well-spaced seating or via phone and Zoom.
“I encourage people to use social distancing and use caution and good judgment when around other people,” Cuskey said. “A lot of things are open, and people are moving around and doing a lot more things, but I want to make it abundantly clear: This is not over.”
He said COVID-19 is still “prevalent” and traveling, and people should do their best to prevent contracting and spreading it.
A father, James Beckel, attended with his 3-year-old son, Elliot, and asked the city to open the city parks because his son wants to use the slide. Cuskey told him the parks are closed based on guidelines from Washburn County Public Health, which are based on state and federal guidelines for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidelines
The council approved following Washburn County Health Department guidelines for operating city facilities during the pandemic, as recommended by the city’s Safety & License Committee.
Alderperson Terri Reiter said the city’s insurance company said it would not cover any city events if the city does not follow the guidelines and, for example, someone went to the park and got sick, then sued the city.
“It is a heartbreaking situation, but it needs to be done,” she said.
Cuskey said the city would like to see the parks open but it has to be concerned about the health of everyone and potential liabilities.
Alderperson Carol Dunn noted that the guidelines are guidelines now but could become an order if the COVID-19 situation were to worsen in the area.
Cuskey asked that the public support the efforts and as soon as possible, the city would open up the parks again.
Responding to a comment that children do not seem to be affected much by COVID-19, Cuskey said some children get quite sick from it.
Josh Villella, attending the meeting by phone, asked the council to open up the city ballfields for youth baseball but was told the use would not comply with the county health guildelines the city is following, such as gatherings of 10 or fewer and not having multiple people in contact during a sporting event.
Dunn said the guidelines also would direct events such as the county fair and Jack Pine Savage Days.
The crowd limitations and other restriction guidelines are expected to be in place until certain parameters surrounding COVID-19 are reached, such as testing availability, downward trajectory of flu-like symptoms, fewer cases of COVID-19 as a percentage of total tests, availability of personal protective equipment, aggressive contact tracing, and a health care system that can treat all patients without “crisis care.”
Villella said communities across the country have guidelines allowing outdoor sports, and he asked how a baseball game would be different than people traveling through the municipal parking lot or Centennial Park.
Alderperson Rick Coquilette suggested that Villella talk with county health and if they can come to an agreement that would allow baseball, he could bring the plan back to the council.
Or if the health department issues other guidelines for baseball, the council automatically would adopt them, Dunn said.
Site plans
The council denied a site plan to place a 154-foot-tall communications tower on property along Hwy. 70 (at 210 E. Maple St.), just east of where the railroad tracks cross the highway. The Planning Commission and council recommended that it be placed somewhere off a main thoroughfare.
The council did support a mixed-use development at 314 Elm St., the former church that was transformed into Lakeland Family Resource Center, before the center moved to the former Spooner Hospital on Ash Street.
The plan calls for duplexes on the lower floor, an office cubicle rental space on the second, and eventually a meeting place on the third. The plan will go to the Board of Appeals for a variance. The city does not have a zoning classification for mixed residential and commercial use, except on Walnut Street where the mix is reversed, with residential on the top floor and businesses at street level.
Troops
In an update on the Spooner- and Ashland-based Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company that has been overseas since October, Cuskey said the morale there is high and the soldiers in the construction unit are stationed around the Middle East.
“And there has been no major injuries or anything. So that’s good to hear,” he said.
He encourages people in the broader community to keep the soldiers in their thoughts and prayers. A replacement crew is being trained, but the local troops are not expected to return home until close to the one-year deployment mark.
Mowing
Cuskey reminds Spoonerites that their lawns and boulevards need to be kept mowed.
Nitrates
The council approved the annual compliance maintenance report for its wastewater treatment.
City Administrator Bill Marx noted that nitrates are showing up in a couple of the monitoring wells, but they also are present in some background wells, too, possibly from former agriculture practices, and have been for the past decade or so.
The city will continue to monitor the nitrates’ presence.
Other business
> The council accepted a bid of $13,806.99 for a digger derrick.
> The city cut the alcohol license cost by half for the year due to the economic situation ignited by the shutdown. Businesses that are in the arrears with the city can be part of an agreement to bring the deficit current.
“We want to get then open so they can make a living,” Cuskey said. “We want to work with them.”
