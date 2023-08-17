...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south-
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) is
expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG)
level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI level is
unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion and everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.
The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.
Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland of
the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.