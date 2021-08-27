WASHHBURN COUNTY – The Washburn County Board of Supervisors will stay at 21 members.

The once-a-decade census gives the board an opportunity to change its size along with the boundaries of the districts it represents, and though the board has talked about trimming its size – some have suggested down to 15 or 17 members – the size will not change this time around.

At least, not yet.

With the pandemic delaying the census and the now-crunched timeline for creating and approving district boundaries, the board has decided to not make any changes at this time. The board can change one time later in the decade between now and the next census, and some of the board members indicated they would like to consider that.

