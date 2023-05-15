...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY OVER NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near-critical fire
weather conditions today. West winds of 5 to 12 mph with gusts of
12 to 18 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening. Minimum
relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also expected.
Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of
fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Spooner Mayor Gary Cuskey recognized former City Council Alderperson Terri Reiter for her eight years on the council and hard work with various committees, including the Railroad Park, at the May 2 meeting.
SPOONER — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approached the Spooner Area School District about a partnership for a school/community forest plan, and DNR Forest Ranger Renae Essenmacher presented the proposal to the Spooner City Council on Tuesday, May 2.
Essenmacher said the Wisconsin School Forest Program is a partnership between the DNR-Division of Forestry and school districts and municipalities to help schools meet state and national core education standards; integrate environmental education into curriculum; provide hands-on learning opportunities; strengthen school-community relationships; demonstrate sustainable natural resource management; and produce income for education activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.