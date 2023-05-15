Meeting

Spooner Mayor Gary Cuskey recognized former City Council Alderperson Terri Reiter for her eight years on the council and hard work with various committees, including the Railroad Park, at the May 2 meeting.

SPOONER — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approached the Spooner Area School District about a partnership for a school/community forest plan, and DNR Forest Ranger Renae Essenmacher presented the proposal to the Spooner City Council on Tuesday, May 2.

Essenmacher said the Wisconsin School Forest Program is a partnership between the DNR-Division of Forestry and school districts and municipalities to help schools meet state and national core education standards; integrate environmental education into curriculum; provide hands-on learning opportunities; strengthen school-community relationships; demonstrate sustainable natural resource management; and produce income for education activities.

