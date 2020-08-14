A cougar that was sighted in Hayward on August 4 may have been the same one seen earlier that day in Washburn County
Jim McKnight of Hayward was sitting behind his house at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, when he looked out on his lawn and saw something he never expected to see — a young cougar about 3 feet long and 2 feet tall.
McKnight said the animal apparently emerged from the woody area to the southwest of his property and walked onto his lawn. He said the cougar had a long tail, about half the length of its body, that touched the ground and curled upward.
The cougar observed McKnight sitting behind the house and then leisurely walked northward to the corner of his lawn at the tree line, then walked behind a large electrical spool back into the woods and disappeared.
“He was a beauty,” McKnight said. “He had a golden color and you could tell he would grow up to be a big cat one day.”
McKnight said while the cougar was walking across his lawn he tried to get the attention of his wife, who was inside near a window, but she was too late to observe the animal.
Peg Buchman said that same morning at 6:30 a.m. she saw a cougar with a long tail at Hwy. 63 and Cty. Hwy. F in Washburn County.
McKnight reported his sighting to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
DNR Wildlife Specialist Joshua Spiegel arrived on the scene but said he could not make an official statement on the sighting at that time. Spiegel said cougars will travel long distances in a day, up to 60 miles, so it is possible that McKnight and Buchman saw the same animal.
He noted the animal scents from the nearby Wilderness Walk, a private zoo off Hwy. 27, will attract wild animals and could have attracted the cougar.
Spiegel explored the nearby animal trail for any signs but found no cougar tracks. There were many small deer tracks on the trail, and there have been reports of fawns in the area, animals a small cougar might be interested in for food.
Other sightings
Two other people reported they had seen a cougar in the area but not on August 4.
A week before, Jenna Whetstone Branch said her nephew had seen a cougar near Grindstone Lake in the town of Bass Lake, Sawyer County.
And in April, Scott Allen said he saw a “full grown cougar” at Hwy. 63 and Short Road south of Cable in Bayfield County.
Back on December 15, 2019, tracks of a cougar were photographed in the town of Elk in Price County that were thought by DNR biologists to be from the same cougar whose tracks were seen in Sawyer County that same day.
Around Thanksgiving Day last year, cougar tracks were seen in Barron County that appeared to be headed north into the town of Barronett, Washburn County, where a deer was confirmed killed by a cougar.
Nancy Christel, Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist for Washburn County, investigated the deer kill to confirm it was indeed by a cougar.
“The deer was killed on Thursday, and I looked at it,” she said. “They also took very good, clean photos, real clear and fresh. That is what we need, nice clear pictures, and maybe something to scale so we can judge size – Louis [Muench] put his fist near the track so we could see how big it was. Then we have to confirm the location, which I did. There was no genetic testing, since it was confirmed.
“They are coming over from the Black Hills, looking for mates. What we need is for a male and female to get together out there. But so far we have not been able to document a female here, only males,” Cristel said.
In August last year, a trail cam in the town of Kelly in southeastern Bayfield County captured photos of a cougar taking down a doe.
In November 2017, photos captured a cougar on two properties near Foxboro in Douglas County and, three days later, a cougar on a pair of properties in the Bennett area.
Early in July that same year, two people saw a cougar in the town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County, and another person reported seeing one a week earlier on her driveway in the town of South Range near Superior.
Online reporting
Spiegel encourages anyone sighting a cougar to report it to the DNR’s online Wisconsin Large Mammal Observation form: dnr.wi.gov/WildlifeHabitat/mammalObsForm.asp.
“Reporting online will help us better track these animals,” he said.
