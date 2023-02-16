Relay

Steve Clay (R) celebrates 25 years as Relay for Life event chairman (pictured with event sponsor Vic Sacco, Edina Realty, Inc.).

This year’s Relay for Life celebration will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Shell Lake lakeside bandstand, which will mark the 25th year of Steve Clay serving as chairman of the event.

Clay has seen the event called many names in the past, but his passion for raising money right here in Washburn County, raising over $1,000,000 in the past 25 years, has never changed.

