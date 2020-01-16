SPOONER– Spooner City Council approved a preliminary resolution declaring intent to exercise special assessments for reconstructing Ash Street from First Street to Bashaw Street this year at its January 7 monthly meeting.
The project includes new curb and gutter, sidewalks, water mains, sewer laterals, storm sewer and sewer lining, and manholes in addition to resurfacing the street. As explained previously by City Administrator Bill Marx, the project is planned to be completed to River Street in 2022, skipping next year when River Street is scheduled for reconstruction.
Marx explained during the meeting that the city currently lacks adequate funds to complete this year’s phase of the project and is applying for several state grants to help cover the cost estimated at $450,000.
The three grants applied for are through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and include a one-time MLS (Multimodal Local Supplement) program at 90 percent funding, the MSIP (Municipal Street Improvement Program) at 50 percent funding which City Clerk Patricia Parker said the DOT decides approval of; and a third grant called the MSID (Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary) which amounts to $17,330 and which the city receives every four years and will automatically get.
Marx said a public hearing is tentatively planned for March after the that month’s general council meeting and after hopefully finding out funding approval.
Other business
> Council approved raising monthly garbage pick-up rates. Parker said that it is part of the contract with Republic Services that their rates would increase 3 percent every year for the next five years for every size can, starting with this year. Examples of rate increases include from $14.40 to $15.58 for the smallest (35-gallon) can, from $16.56 to $17.80 for a 65 gallon, and $18.72 to $20.03 for 95 gallons.
The increase allows the city to break even on the increase which Parker includes Republic’s increase plus some additional cost to the city such for the fall and Spring cleanup days and additional paperwork.
> Council approved $8,900 from budget for a new emergency siren and $5,395 to come from contingency funds for its installation. The siren, one of four, is located across the alley from city hall and it is old and the winding in the motor is bad, making it hard to run. It often blows breakers, rendering it inoperable.
> Council approved proposal from Indianhead Rifle and Pistol Club (IRPC) which Parker explained later is to develop a new walk-through archery range in 2020.
> Alderperson and library liaison Terri Reiter reported the Spooner Memorial Library had nearly 8,000 program attendees and 58,223 library visits in 2019.
