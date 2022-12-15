SHELL LAKE – Bashaw Lake Resort is hosting a Christmas Lights Walk throughout December and early January 2023.

The dates of the walk will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, Monday, Dec. 19, Thursday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 26, Thursday, Dec. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 5; from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

