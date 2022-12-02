...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand
Island WI.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
God bless us, everyone! The message is timeless, and throughout the region, “Merry Christmas” greetings are starting to show up as the season arrives. This colorful decoration is among the display at Shell Lake beachfront.
Bill Thornley
The Shell Lake State Bank has its nativity scene set up in front at its location on Fifth Street downtown.
Regan Kohler
A happy snowman is one of the many holiday decorations welcoming the Christmas season to the beach area at Shell Lake.
Bill Thornley
Christmas is in the air around the area as decorations begin to appear. Spooner’s downtown Centennial Park is now lit up at night by the warm colors of the community Christmas tree.
Bill Thornley
Christmas trees are for sale all around the area, such as these at Spooner’s Ace Hardware, along with many other vendors.
Regan Kohler
Santa rides with the Shell Lake Police Foundation in this bright holiday car along the Shell Lake beachfront area.
Bill Thornley
Santa Claus arrives in many ways, from his sleigh pulled by reindeer to fire trucks. And here, thanks to members of the Shell Lake Lions Club, Santa enjoys a ride aboard a fishing boat!
