Christmas is upon us once more. In the darkest, coldest night, Christmas warms us and brings us “HOPE,” as with this multi-colored light display in Shell Lake.

We hope our readers can wrap themselves in warm, nostalgic memories, surrounded by loving family members and friends. May the lights on the Christmas tree twinkle brightly and the excited laughter of children ring out like the bells of countless small hometown churches as the faithful gather for services. Merry Christmas to all!

