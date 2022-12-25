...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Two Harbors
to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Christmas is upon us once more. In the darkest, coldest night, Christmas warms us and brings us “HOPE,” as with this multi-colored light display in Shell Lake.
We hope our readers can wrap themselves in warm, nostalgic memories, surrounded by loving family members and friends. May the lights on the Christmas tree twinkle brightly and the excited laughter of children ring out like the bells of countless small hometown churches as the faithful gather for services. Merry Christmas to all!
