Presenting the colors and drawing a lot of patriotic cheers, the veterans of Shell Lake Post 225 and Spooner AMVETS 190 combined for a terrific all-American march during the Grand Parade at Town & Country Days.
Is there anything more representative of Hometown America than a local parade? Baby farm animals, 4-H, FFA, American flags, horses, farm equipment – Shell Lake Town & Country Days had it all, plus a lot of fun, during Labor Day weekend.
Dressed in Shell Lake blue and firing up the parade route crowd, the Shell Lake High School Band marched and played on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Bill Thornley
Beautiful vehicles from all our yesterdays lined the Main Street of Shell Lake during the Car, Truck & Bike Show.
Bill Thornley
Following the main race, the Fastest Kids race pitted all ages against each other to race in a 40-yard dash on Industrial Boulevard during the Lake Run Saturday morning, Sept. 3.
Regan Kohler
Channa Kidder and Sophie Solstad carried the Shell Lake State Bank banner, sponsors of the Kiddie Parade, to start the parade at Town & Country Days.
Bill Thornley
Too cute not to win, Three Little Kittens Who Lost Their Mittens took third place during the Kiddie parade at Town & Country Days.
Bill Thornley
The Legend of Zelda was a swashbuckling second-place winner at the Kiddie Parade.
Bill Thornley
Chocolate lovers found a wide variety of home-baked goods at the Washburn County Historical Society’s annual Chocolate Fest Saturday, held at the museum.
Regan Kohler
Bill Thornley
Royalty from the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo joined the Shell Lake Town & Country Days parade. Enjoying the parade were Queen Baylee Brown, Shell Lake, and Princess Gloria Stumph, Spooner.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
With hands over their hearts or a sharp salute, runners, observers and Shell Lake law enforcement stood at attention for “The Star Spangled Banner” as it began the Lake Run.
Bill Thornley
And just like that, they were off! Runners and walkers took to the trails during a beautiful Saturday morning Lake Run, a 9-mile run and 5K run/walk for Town & Country Days.
Bill Thornley
Pancakes, hot off the grill, brought smiles to the faces of those preparing them and those eating them at the Fly-In Breakfast at Shell Lake Airport on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Bill Thornley
The craft fair kicked off Town & Country Days weekend Friday, Sept. 2, with vendors lining Shell Lake Memorial Park.
Regan Kohler
Lemonade, anyone? Those wanting to cool off had many options, including this lemonade stand in downtown Shell Lake.
Regan Kohler
The Shell Lake Public Library had its book fair in the pavilion Saturday.
