SPOONER — The new Washburn Wellness Center 50+ in Spooner will be hosting the Washburn County Caregiver Conference Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The new center is located at 850 W. Beaverbrook Ave.

  

