MINONG – The one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be Friday, Feb. 24, when Russia declared war at 4 a.m. (noon Feb. 23, Wisconsin time).

The Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong will be holding an ecumenical candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary, organized by Chicog resident Victor Hushcha, whose parents were born in Ukraine. Hushcha said his father was born in 1930 just two years before the Soviet government in Moscow sent military personnel, boxcars and trucks to remove all livestock and grains to “quash the Ukrainian nationalist movement.” Ukrainian clergy were murdered and their churches destroyed, and Hushcha said it is believed that through the decade, over 10 million Ukrainians died from starvation, illness and murder.

