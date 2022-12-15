Tanner Kleppe

MINONG — NorthLakes Community Clinic-Minong now offers chiropractic services. Tanner Kleppe, DC, has joined the team and will provide chiropractic care at the Minong clinic.

Kleppe brings a patient-centered approach to his practice. When asked about it, he said, “I enjoy empowering and helping people better understand their pain through education and giving patients the necessary tools to help themselves self-manage while taking their personal interest into account. I tell patients they’re Batman, and I’m Alfred, and I’m just here to help them along the way.”

