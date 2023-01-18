Rebecca Busch

SPOONER — Spooner Health is thrilled to share that Rebecca Busch, chief financial officer, has been named on the “10 Rural Hospital CFOs to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a go-to source for the health care industry and produces content to equip health care leaders in best practices, health care news, strategy and more. Honorees are evaluated based on their leadership roles and accomplishments.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

