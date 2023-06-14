...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
tomorrow. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer,
Washburn.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust the
air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Tri-County Dairy Breakfast volunteers were kept busy by hungry customers on Saturday morning, June 10, at the Washburn County Fairgrounds. Nobody left hungry!
Dressed in full Old West regalia, Terry Goodrich, “The Cowboy,” was once again a part of the Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, serving sausages and pancakes. Goodrich has become a popular fixture at the annual June Dairy Breakfasts.
Bill Thornley
Besides enjoying the great food at the Tri-County Dairy Breakfast, many checked out the flower sale.
Bill Thornley
Music in the morning is a popular part of the Tri-Country Dairy Breakfast, with happy tunes provided by Tommy Ray.
Bill Thornley
Manning the hot grill, Gene Harrington was among the dedicated volunteers serving up pancakes, sausages and more during the Saturday morning Tri-County Dairy Breakfast.
Bill Thornley
Pancakes served on the run! Tri-Country Dairy Breakfast volunteer Maria Morrison went mobile, delivering the tasty breakfast flapjacks to waiting customers.
Bill Thornley
Even Rodeo Royalty volunteered at the Dairy Breakfast. Putting on their aprons, 2023 Rodeo Princess Leila Smith and Queen Gloria Stumph visited customers with pots of hot coffee and great smiles.
Bill Thornley
