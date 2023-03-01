...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Bibliodragon will makes its maiden voyage out of Spooner on March 2.
SPOONER — Spooner Memorial Library’s “Bibliodragon: Books & Bread Bookmobile” hits the road on Thursday, March 2, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and watch as the converted cargo van takes its maiden voyage to the Stone Lake and Bass Lake town halls and the Springbrook VFW Post.
Bibliodragon will initially serve locations in 13 townships in Washburn County, including Bass Lake Town Hall, Beaverbrook Township (Church of the Nazarene), Birchwood Town Hall, Brooklyn Town Hall, Brooklyn Township (Christ Lutheran Church), Chicog Town Hall, Crystal Town Hall, Evergreen Town Hall, Gull Lake Town Hall, Long Lake Town Hall, Madge Town Hall, Springbrook VFW Post, Stone Lake Town Hall and Trego Town Hall. A stop at Spooner Town Hall is coming soon. The current Bookmobile schedule is available in the library or at spoonerlibrary.org/bookmobile.
