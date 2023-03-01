SPOONER — Spooner Memorial Library’s “Bibliodragon: Books & Bread Bookmobile” hits the road on Thursday, March 2, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend the ceremony and watch as the converted cargo van takes its maiden voyage to the Stone Lake and Bass Lake town halls and the Springbrook VFW Post.

Bibliodragon will initially serve locations in 13 townships in Washburn County, including Bass Lake Town Hall, Beaverbrook Township (Church of the Nazarene), Birchwood Town Hall, Brooklyn Town Hall, Brooklyn Township (Christ Lutheran Church), Chicog Town Hall, Crystal Town Hall, Evergreen Town Hall, Gull Lake Town Hall, Long Lake Town Hall, Madge Town Hall, Springbrook VFW Post, Stone Lake Town Hall and Trego Town Hall. A stop at Spooner Town Hall is coming soon. The current Bookmobile schedule is available in the library or at spoonerlibrary.org/bookmobile.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments