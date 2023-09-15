Spooner Area School District Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and High School Principal Dennis Scherz recognized Peyton Steines for her creation of a program welcoming new 10th- through 12th-grade students by organizing campus tours and connecting them with the school at the Sept. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Spooner High School students Tabitha Johnson, Peyton Steines, Clare Essenmacher and Ava Young were recognized Monday night for going above and beyond to volunteer their time to design and place name tags on each locker.
Spooner Middle School teacher Michelle O'Connell was recently selected for induction into the UW-Eau Claire Athletic Hall of FAme for her outstanding career as a Blugold women's basketball player. She will be inducted on Oct. 6. Pictured (L-R) are Supt. Dr. David Aslyn, O'Connell and Middle School Principal Josh Fizel.
Ava Young and (not pictured) Clare Essenmacher, Vince Mykannen and Ryan Thummel were recognized as part of the "Link Crew Dream Team" for helping the school district prepare for leader training and freshman orientation.
Spooner Area School District Supt. Dr. David Aslyn (L) and High School Principal Dennis Scherz recognized Peyton Steines for her creation of a program welcoming new 10th- through 12th-grade students by organizing campus tours and connecting them with the school at the Sept. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Regan Kohler
Spooner High School students Tabitha Johnson, Peyton Steines, Clare Essenmacher and Ava Young were recognized Monday night for going above and beyond to volunteer their time to design and place name tags on each locker.
Regan Kohler
Spooner Middle School teacher Michelle O'Connell was recently selected for induction into the UW-Eau Claire Athletic Hall of FAme for her outstanding career as a Blugold women's basketball player. She will be inducted on Oct. 6. Pictured (L-R) are Supt. Dr. David Aslyn, O'Connell and Middle School Principal Josh Fizel.
Regan Kohler
Ava Young and (not pictured) Clare Essenmacher, Vince Mykannen and Ryan Thummel were recognized as part of the "Link Crew Dream Team" for helping the school district prepare for leader training and freshman orientation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.