SHELL LAKE – The Washburn County Board of Supervisors approved an offer to purchase Spooner land from Moria Mining Co., a Bitcoin data company, at their Tuesday, May 17 meeting.

Cryptocurrency is a tradable digital asset or digital form of money built on technology that only exists online. It does not exist in physical form, like paper money.

