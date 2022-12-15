WC

SHELL LAKE – Continuing discussion from a previous meeting, Washburn County Health & Human Services (HHS) Board Chair Dave Wilson gave an update on the state of homelessness in the county at a meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

At the board’s November meeting, Wilson addressed the growing number of homeless persons and those with mental health crises in the county. As Shell Lake’s police chief, Wilson noticed an uptick in homelessness and mental health issues often attached to substance abuse. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of resources for help in a rural area like Washburn County.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments