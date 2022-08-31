AmericanRedCrossLogo

SPOONER – The American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives this week in Spooner.

The blood drives will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1790 Scribner St. from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments