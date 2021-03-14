When COVID-19 closed down the Birchwood Senior Center, the kids at Timber Bay were left without a space to call home. But thanks to supporters, the youngsters from third through 12th grades will have a temporary home on Main Street until a youth center can be built.
Charity Knauff, who launched the first Timber Bay in Wisconsin with Sue Jostad’s help, said mentors meet with about eight to 10 third- through fifth-graders each Tuesday, and around 20 to 30 sixth- through 12th graders every Wednesday. They feed the kids, and discuss a variety of topics, including Jesus, life and school.
“We accept kids, as they are, even during their turbulent adolescent years and provide them with a safe place for building healthier relationships with God and others,” the duo said in a news release. “Through mentoring relationships, we offer hope, one kid at a time.”
The group enjoyed a partnership with the Senior Center for many years until its doors closed and Timber Bay no longer had a place to hold its weekly meetings. That’s when help stepped in.
When news of the closure hit the tiny community, a supporter stepped forward and bought a building on Main Street to serve as an interim home for the group.
The kids, volunteers and staff are excited, Knauff said, as they are steps away from the school, and they’ve been working to spiff up the place, “kind of giving them ownership of their space,” she said.
In the meantime, work has begun on property donated to the youth organization.
According to the news release, local partners bought vacant property in fall 2019 in the Birchwood area and donated it to Timber Bay. An adjacent piece of property was then purchased in 2020 from a generous local couple.
The architectural plans have been drawn and a driveway was installed in October. The kids too have been putting in some sweat equity, mowing, weeding and learning to work the land.
Work will move forward as funds become available for the project.
Working in the great outdoors is old hat for many of the youth. They travel to Onamia, Minn., where the organization owns a camp, between six and 12 times a year.
For more information about Timber Bay and how to be a part of this building project, contact Knauff at charityknauff@timberbay.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.