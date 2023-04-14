Birchwood

BIRCHWOOD — Join Birchwood Charter Schools for an evening dedicated to celebrating the child, hosted by Birchwood Public Montessori and Birchwood Blue Hills Charter School.

This event will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., with a pizza dinner to follow.

