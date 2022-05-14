...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Low relative humidity and breezy winds will lead to near critical
fire weather conditions today. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph
with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this
afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30
percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead
to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire
danger before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Ukrainian foreign exchange student Viktoria Babyna, center, stands with her host mother, Jody Skar, right, and Birchwood School District Supt. Gayle Luebke. The Student Council held a pancake breakfast on Saturday to raise funds for the teen’s family, who recently moved to Italy to avoid the warfare in their home country.
BIRCHWOOD - Viktoria Babyna’s stay as a foreign exchange student in Birchwood started as most others do. She studied hard simultaneously at her home country and northern Wisconsin schools. She made friends among her classmates and community members, and integrated herself into her host family’s home.
But the 17-year-old’s educational foray to the tiny Washburn County village to the north of Rice Lake took a turn on Feb. 24 at 5 a.m. Ukrainian time. Her mother texted her that war had started in their home country of Ukraine, located to the west of Russia.
