Heart Lake Road
Danielsen, Brian

BARRONETT - Heart Lake Road in Barronett will be closed west of Narrow Guage Road for culvert repairs, according to the Washburn County Highway Department.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-23, for pipe replacement. People are advised to plan accordingly.

