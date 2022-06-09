Quilt

Roxanne Melton painted the winning barn quilt last year.

 Contributed

SPOONER - The Washburn County Fair is offering a barn quilt painting class on Saturday, June 18, in the Exhibition Hall on the fairgrounds in Spooner.

This is part of the Quilt-Topia Barn Quilt Challenge that has been adding color to the fairgrounds buildings. The class is limited in size, so reserve a spot now.

