SHELL LAKE — The Shell Lake Arts Center will be hosting a Fall Community Barn Dance on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Aderman Auditorium.

The dance will feature Annie & the Oakleys with caller Allison Jonjak. All dances are taught beforehand and all ages are welcome. Bring a water bottle, dancing shoes and a friend.

  

