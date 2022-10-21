Late September and early October is the time to harvest cranberries. Backed by the awesome fall colors, the crew at Kronlund cranberry marshes near Spooner were recently busy bringing in the tasty red berries of the season.
Autumn days in the Northland are a time for sportsmen. On Oct. 6, the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited hosted a banquet in Shell Lake. Winning a Henry Golden Boy rifle was Glen Albee of Shell Lake, and 9-year-old Lane Albee.
Spooky days are still to come, as glowing pumpkins and black cats will mark Halloween in the area. Already, Halloween decorations are common. Moe the cat really doesn’t care about tricks, but loves a few treats now and then.
Northern Wisconsin autumn mornings are the perfect time to hit the deep blue area lakes in search of walleyes and muskies. But bundle up. Those early morning winds can blow cold at times.
Bill Thornley
Wearing a crown of velvet-covered antlers, a nice, young 10-point whitetail buck is spotted wandering about on a chilly early October morning.
Bill Thornley
The colors of autumn are breathtaking, as the leaves on the trees are painted golden, red and orange. The show doesn’t last long, but while it is here it is incredible.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Take us home, country roads. A weekend drive in late September can be simply beautiful as colors are at their peak.
SPOONER — Autumn days in northwestern Wisconsin come in two phases.
The first part of autumn is bright and warm, washed with incredible colors. Gold, red, yellow, orange and various shades of green paint everything from the leaves overhead to the grasses and shrubs on the forest floor.
