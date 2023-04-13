SPOONER — Arts in Hand Gallery in Spooner presents the opening reception for featured student artists from Spooner High School, Taylor Childs and Kolton Frederickson.

The opening reception will be Sunday, April 16, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

