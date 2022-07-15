Kelsey Schultz

SPOONER – Arts in Hand Gallery will be featuring student artist Kelsey Schultz from July 17 through Aug. 21, with an opening reception Sunday, July 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Schultz is from Gordon and is a member of the class of 2023 from Northwood High School.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments