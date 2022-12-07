...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Intermezzo Music Club board member Lynnea Lake presents Shell Lake Arts Center Executive Director Pat Barnett with the club’s Outstanding Music Contributions Award at the Advent Concert Sunday, Dec. 4, at Spooner Wesleyan Church.
SPOONER — In a break from tradition, the Intermezzo Music Club has presented its annual award for Outstanding Musical Contributions to the Shell Lake Arts Center. This is the first year that the award, established in 2007, has been presented to an organization rather than an individual.
“The Shell Lake Arts Center is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Intermezzo President Mary Hemshrot. “Since its inception in 1968, the Arts Center has served our communities through its many and varied music and art education programs and public performances.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.