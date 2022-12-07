Award

Intermezzo Music Club board member Lynnea Lake presents Shell Lake Arts Center Executive Director Pat Barnett with the club’s Outstanding Music Contributions Award at the Advent Concert Sunday, Dec. 4, at Spooner Wesleyan Church.

 Regan Kohler

SPOONER — In a break from tradition, the Intermezzo Music Club has presented its annual award for Outstanding Musical Contributions to the Shell Lake Arts Center. This is the first year that the award, established in 2007, has been presented to an organization rather than an individual.

“The Shell Lake Arts Center is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Intermezzo President Mary Hemshrot. “Since its inception in 1968, the Arts Center has served our communities through its many and varied music and art education programs and public performances.”

