...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 13 to
18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning
to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
SPOONER – State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) has announced that he will hold his first constituent listening session of the 2023-24 session in Spooner on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Spooner Memorial Library.
“Governor Evers will introduce his budget proposal on Feb. 15,” Armstrong said. “The legislature will review his proposal over the next several months, and I plan to hold several listening sessions around the 75th Assembly District. These are opportunities for constituents to share their thoughts about the budget and other issues that are important to them. Spooner recently moved into the 75th District from the 73rd, so I thought it would be a great location for the first session.”
