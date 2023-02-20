SPOONER – State Rep. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake) has announced that he will hold his first constituent listening session of the 2023-24 session in Spooner on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Spooner Memorial Library.

“Governor Evers will introduce his budget proposal on Feb. 15,” Armstrong said. “The legislature will review his proposal over the next several months, and I plan to hold several listening sessions around the 75th Assembly District. These are opportunities for constituents to share their thoughts about the budget and other issues that are important to them. Spooner recently moved into the 75th District from the 73rd, so I thought it would be a great location for the first session.”

