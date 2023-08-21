Garden tour

SPOONER — The University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Spooner Agricultural Research Station, UW-Madison Extension and Master Gardener Volunteers will be holding their annual Twilight Garden Tour on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The tour will be held at the station’s Teaching and Display Garden, located at 780 Orchard Ln. off Highway 70 just east of Spooner. Due to construction on Highway 70, use the alternate route east of Ramsdell Road, then south on Orchard Lane.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments