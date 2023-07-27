SPOONER — Spooner’s Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12 rolled out the red carpet and the breakfast plates for more than 40 motorcycle riders on the American Legion’s Back to Basics Tour of the state on a blustery Wednesday, July 19.

Post 12 welcomed the group, known as the American Legion Riders, for breakfast as they rode into Spooner about 8 a.m. on their way to a ceremony at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

  

