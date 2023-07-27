Welcome to Moe-Miller Post 12! Top officials of the American Legion Riders were welcomed to Spooner on July 19 as they stopped for breakfast. Pictured outside the Spooner Post are (L-R) American Legion Riders State Director Corey Dohrmann, State Commander and ride organizer Julie Muhle, American Legion Auxiliary Department President Linda Coppock, Post 12 Second Vice Commander Mike Breitenfeld and Post 12 Service Officer Mark Burke.
Bill Thornley
Enjoying breakfast, members of the American Legion Riders were hosted by Moe-Miller Post 12. The meal was catered by Nick’s.
Bill Thornley
Making a $250 donation to the American Legion Riders Back to Basics Tour, Steve Olson, Post 12 vice commander and county commander, presents a check to Julie Muhle, state commander.
Bill Thornley
Following breakfast at Post 12, a ceremony honored veterans interred at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. A member of the American Legion Riders offers a salute.
Bill Thornley
Members of the American Legion Riders rode to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, laying a wreath and offering prayers as they honored veterans interred there.
SPOONER — Spooner’s Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12 rolled out the red carpet and the breakfast plates for more than 40 motorcycle riders on the American Legion’s Back to Basics Tour of the state on a blustery Wednesday, July 19.
Post 12 welcomed the group, known as the American Legion Riders, for breakfast as they rode into Spooner about 8 a.m. on their way to a ceremony at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
