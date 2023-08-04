The judges oft All American Pie Contest at the Washburn County Fair had a tough job picking a winner from the talented entries. The Adult Division winners were (L-R) Anne Palmer of Shell Lake in second place, Nan Hendry of Spooner in first place and Cindy Repphun of Shell Lake in third place. “I looked at how done the crust was and the creativity,” said judge Rhonda Carlton. “They were all really close.” Judge Will Slayton agreed. “They were all fantastic,” he declared.
The All American Pie Contest was a big success with young bakers. Winners at the Washburn County Fair included (L-R) Asa Hall in fourth place, Leila Johnson and Caroline Meynckens in third place, Solomon Hall in second place and Youth Division winner Isabel Jennings in first place. “They were all really creative,” saidj Rhonda Carlton. “In many ways, the kids did better than the adults there. And they were very tasty. It was very, very close.” Judges rated eight pies in all.
It was a hard, demanding, stressful job … but it sure tasted good! One of the highlights of the Washburn County Fair this year was the All American Pie Contest, a red, white and blue delight that tested the baking skills of both youth and adults. Judges for the contest (from L-R) were Rhonda Carlton, Will Slayton and Isaac Hopke.
The judges oft All American Pie Contest at the Washburn County Fair had a tough job picking a winner from the talented entries. The Adult Division winners were (L-R) Anne Palmer of Shell Lake in second place, Nan Hendry of Spooner in first place and Cindy Repphun of Shell Lake in third place. “I looked at how done the crust was and the creativity,” said judge Rhonda Carlton. “They were all really close.” Judge Will Slayton agreed. “They were all fantastic,” he declared.
Bill Thornley
The All American Pie Contest was a big success with young bakers. Winners at the Washburn County Fair included (L-R) Asa Hall in fourth place, Leila Johnson and Caroline Meynckens in third place, Solomon Hall in second place and Youth Division winner Isabel Jennings in first place. “They were all really creative,” saidj Rhonda Carlton. “In many ways, the kids did better than the adults there. And they were very tasty. It was very, very close.” Judges rated eight pies in all.
Bill Thornley
It was a hard, demanding, stressful job … but it sure tasted good! One of the highlights of the Washburn County Fair this year was the All American Pie Contest, a red, white and blue delight that tested the baking skills of both youth and adults. Judges for the contest (from L-R) were Rhonda Carlton, Will Slayton and Isaac Hopke.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.