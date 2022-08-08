Squeezebox

“Long Live the Squeezebox XXXII” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Česká Opera House (320 W. Third St.) in Haugen on Friday, Aug. 12.

The show is a traditional celebration of accordion and concertina music. Reservations may be obtained by calling 715.234.7458. Walk-ins are welcome, pending space.

