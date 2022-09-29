The Cloverleaf 4-H Club won the Super Club Award at the 4-H Achievement Night ceremony held Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Oscar Johnson Center on the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner. Achievement Night celebrates the clubs and their 158 members’ work throughout the year.
The new 4-H Ambassadors for the 2022-23 year were announced Sunday afternoon. The ambassadors, pictured with leader Janell Sacharski, are Alexis LaPorte, Jenna Stumph, Nathan Whitmore and Maddie LaPorte.
Every year, Washburn County 4-H sends club members who apply on leadership trips. this year, Amelia Hampe, Alexis Laporte and Jenna Stumph were selected to attend Heart O’North Days in Madison in February. Hampe, Nathan Whitmore, Lucas Arnes and Rachel Locke were selected to attend the Pathways Conference (formerly the Wisconsin 4-H & Youth Conference) in Madison in June. Stumph and Hampe will be traveling to Washington, D.C., for Citizenship Washington Focus next summer.
Regan Kohler
Lucas Arnes, Brooklynn Kessler and (not pictured) Byron Ripplinger received the 4-H Sportsmanship Award. Arnes was also recognized as Outstanding Older Member for his work with the younger 4-Hers.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
The Cloverbuds, who are the youngest members of 4-H clubs, were recognized at Sunday’s event.
Regan Kohler
These 4-H club members were recognized for their showmanship at the State 4-H Horse Show. L-R: Gloria Stumph, Amelia Hampe, Lily Arnes (front), Jenna Stumph, Lucas Arnes and Madison LaPorte.
Regan Kohler
The Go-Getters 4-H Club received their 4-H project and record book awards Sunday.
Regan Kohler
A special recognition was given to Larry Samson by Julie Kessler for doing photography for the 4-H clubs at the county fair and other events.
Regan Kohler
The Springbrook River Otters received their project awards, with member Rachel Locke back left) receiving recognition as a first-time interviewee.
