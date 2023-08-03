SHELL LAKE — The previous night’s storm didn’t dampen the enthusiasm or prevent the 25th-annual Washburn County Relay for Life for happening on Friday, July 28, at Shell Lake Memorial Park. People turned out to raise awareness and support to “Strive and Jive for 25” as part of the American Cancer Society’s local chapter event.

Also celebrating 25 years was Committee Chair Steve Clay, who has been with the local Relay since its inception. Decked out in a pink tuxedo shirt, Clay told the crowd he had to “dress up” in honor of the milestone.

  

