Cancer survivors and their caregivers were honored Friday evening at the Washburn County Relay for Life at Shell Lake Memorial Park. This year marked the 25th anniversary of the county chapter’s Relay.
The Washburn County Relay for Life recognized local businesses Spooner Health (left side), Shell Lake State Bank (right) and Schmitz’s Economart (not pictured) with plaques for supporting the Relay with donations since it began 25 years ago.
Regan Kohler
Regan Kohler
Honorary Chair Heidi Christman shared her story of being diagnosed with thyroid cancer last year. Christman is now seven months in remission.
Regan Kohler
At dusk, the luminaria bags lit up the walkway in the park to honor and recognize those who have or had cancer.
Regan Kohler
“Country” Joe Weiss got the event started at the 25th-annual Relay for Life with his One-Man Band.
Regan Kohler
Frank Killinger and his Band of Renown got the crowd going Friday night.
Regan Kohler
Shell Lake City Administrator Andy Eiche opened the ceremonies.
SHELL LAKE — The previous night’s storm didn’t dampen the enthusiasm or prevent the 25th-annual Washburn County Relay for Life for happening on Friday, July 28, at Shell Lake Memorial Park. People turned out to raise awareness and support to “Strive and Jive for 25” as part of the American Cancer Society’s local chapter event.
Also celebrating 25 years was Committee Chair Steve Clay, who has been with the local Relay since its inception. Decked out in a pink tuxedo shirt, Clay told the crowd he had to “dress up” in honor of the milestone.
