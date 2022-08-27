SHELL LAKE — Shell Lake’s end-of-summer celebration, Town and Country Days, will kick of Friday evening, Sept. 2, with the Lion’s Club 10th whitefish dinner at the newly remodeled community center.

Pandemic concerns canceled the popular fish fry for the past two years, but this year, once again, the club will serve fresh, deep-fried Lake Superior whitefish as the main course.

