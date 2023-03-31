Micah

The little girl who ran flags and moved calves into the pens at the Spooner Rodeo has grown up. Micah Barnes, the daughter of Marty and Kendall Barnes, has officially started her reign as the new Miss Rodeo Iowa. The Barnes PRCA Rodeo has provided stock for every Spooner Rodeo since 1954.

IOWA – Micha Barnes, the daughter of Marty and Kendall Barnes of Barnes PRCA Rodeo, officially began her reign as the 2023 Miss Rodeo Iowa following her recent coronation at the Alta Community Center in Iowa.

The Barnes family is well-known to Spooner Rodeo fans, having provided stock for every Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo since the very first one in 1954. Marty is the son of longtime Spooner Rodeo partner and friend Bob Barnes, a Professional Rodeo Hall of Famer, who often commented that coming to the Spooner Rodeo was “like coming home.”

