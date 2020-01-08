Lumberjacks in Spooner

The Wisconsin Lumberjacks will return to the Spooner Civic Center tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7:15 p.m.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– Junior A ice action in Superior International Junior Hockey League returns to the Spooner Civic Center tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 8, when Thunder Bay comes to Spooner for a 7:15 p.m. meeting with the Wisconsin Lumberjacks. 

The Lumberjacks will host Thief River Falls at the Spooner Civic Center on January 10 and 11 at 7:45 p.m. They host Fort Frances at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments