Lover of her Lord – Jesus Christ, teacher of the Gospel, wife, mother of five, sister and friend, Gail Sandra (Halverson) Huse, 69, passed from this life and took her first breath of Heaven on the morning of February 8, 2020.
On September 17, 1971, Gail married Dennis “Denny” Huse and together had five wonderful children who survive her: Carrie (Michael) Lazarz of Tacoma, Washington, Shawn (Stephanie) Huse of Mason, Texas, Cristi (Phillip) Statz of Chippewa Falls, Cheri (Corey) Brown of Fall Creek, and Joel (Samantha) Huse of Bloomer.
She is also survived by her mother, Aileen Halverson; mother-in-law, Alice Huse; siblings, Donna Fox, Clay Halverson, and Clint Halverson, all of Spooner, and Sandy Cook of Hayward; her precious grandchildren, Emmalee, Colin, Karissa, Ethan, Carter, Arielle, and Arianna.
Those who knew her can testify to her kindness, amazing smile, infectious laugh, and hugs that stuck with you for a while after given!
“Come, let’s celebrate and remember her life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Rd., Bloomer, WI 54724,” her family said. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the Service of Celebration at 6:30 p.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at pedersonvolker.com.
