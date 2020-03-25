Zunker

Zunker

Seventh District special election candidate Tricia Zunker will hold a Facebook Live Town Hall to check in with voters as they navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and to listen to their concerns at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

The meeting will be at https://www.facebook.com/triciaforwisconsin/.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments