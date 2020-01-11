SHELL LAKE– Shell Lake Arts Center will continue its seventh annual “Art of Film” Film Series on Saturday, January 11, with “The Social Network” (2010) hosted by Justin Peck, University of Wisconsin-Madison film studies graduate, at 7 p.m. at the Arts Center's Erika Quam Memorial Theatre.
The film is rated PG-13 and tells the story of Mark Zuckerberg, Harvard undergrad, and computer programming genius. On a fall night in 2003, Zuckerberg sits down at his computer and heatedly begins working on a new idea. In a fury of blogging and programming, what begins in his dorm room soon becomes a global social network and a revolution in communication.
A mere six years and 500 million friends later, Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire in history, but for this entrepreneur, success leads to both personal and legal complications.
The “The Art of Film” Series continues the theme established in the last six seasons of showing critically acclaimed films from the United States and around the world. The films demonstrate an array of techniques their makers use to create the works. Audience members are invited to remain after each film for a lively discussion.
The film presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Erika Quam Memorial Theatre and will be projected on a 9-by-16-foot screen. Snacks and beverages will be available.
Admission is by free-will donation.
The final film in this year's series is “Cold War,” which will be shown on February 1. More information is at shelllakeartscenter.org, Facebook page, and 715.468.2414.
To be added to the Film Series email list, contact information can be sent to info@shelllakeartscenter.org.
