SHELL LAKE– The Washburn County Board of Supervisors invites youth in grades 9, 10, and 11 who are residents and/or students of Washburn County to apply to serve as youth representatives on the county board.
The initiative provides Washburn County youths an opportunity to play a valuable and active leadership role in the governance of the county while enhancing their interest in the operation of local government and civic participation.
Youths who are serving in these roles have found their experience to be very valuable and educational. County board supervisors have been very supportive of the initiative and recognize the value of having the voice of young people on the board.
For application materials: washburn.uwex.edu/4-h-youth-development/community-youth-development/county-board-of-supervisors-youth-representatives/.
Deadline for submitting application materials is April 1.
